Alpine skiing: Vonn adds super-G to title haul

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. poses with a trophy during the awarding ceremony of the women's Super G discipline at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Schladming March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

SCHLADMING, Austria (Reuters) - Lindsey Vonn added a fourth crystal trophy to her 2012 haul in Thursday’s super-G won by Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg at the Alpine ski World Cup finals.

However, the American overall World Cup winner was furious after a big mistake on the lower part of the course cost her the race victory and the 100 points which would have given her the record overall World Cup score.

Vonn blamed team coaches for giving her wrong information about the Streicher piste.

“I find it just silly to end my super-G season on such a note. It looked in the bag and this mistake ruined it all because of a bad (course) report by my coaches,” she said after finishing sixth, 0.57 seconds behind Rebensburg.

The German giant slalom Olympic champion won the first super-G of her career in one minute 24.54 seconds, with a 0.18-second lead over American Julia Mancuso and 0.21 over France’s Marion Rolland.

“I‘m very surprised about this victory. It was always my dream to win a super-G but it arrives at the most unexpected time of the season,” said Rebensburg, who is ideally placed to win the giant slalom title at the weekend.

For Vonn, the super-G trophy, after those collected in the overall classification, the downhill and the super-combined, was still a sweet consolation.

“Of course I‘m glad about the super-G title, but I‘m a competitor, I like challenges and I‘m not giving up because I failed to score these 100 points,” said the American, who now has 1,948 points, 22 short of the women’s record set by Janica Kostelic of Croatia in 2006.

“I‘m here to break that record and I‘m going to give it my all in the next races,” Vonn added.

The women will race a slalom on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday.

Only Austrian Hermann Maier, in 2000, reached the 2,000-point mark in the men’s ranks.