Alpine skiing-Vonn strikes back to win St Moritz Super-G

Lindsey Vonn (R) of the U.S. embraces Laurenne Ross of the U.S. in the finish area after the women's Alpine skiing World Cup Super-G race at the Corviglia in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

ST MORITZ, Switzerland (Reuters) - Lindsey Vonn put the disappointment of her super-combined failure behind her to win Saturday’s World Cup Super-G in St Moritz.

The American, who was eliminated from Friday’s super-combined in the Swiss resort after skidding out in the slalom leg, won in one minute and 2.71 seconds on a shortened course because of strong winds at the top.

It was Vonn’s 57th World Cup top spot and her fourth victory this season.

Slovenia’s Tina Maze, Vonn’s arch-rival for the overall globe this season, had to be content with second place, missing her first victory in the discipline by 0.37 seconds.

Vonn’s compatriot Julia Mancuso was third, 1.01 behind.