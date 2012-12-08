FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing-Vonn strikes back to win St Moritz Super-G
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 8, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

Alpine skiing-Vonn strikes back to win St Moritz Super-G

Manuele Lang

1 Min Read

Lindsey Vonn (R) of the U.S. embraces Laurenne Ross of the U.S. in the finish area after the women's Alpine skiing World Cup Super-G race at the Corviglia in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

ST MORITZ, Switzerland (Reuters) - Lindsey Vonn put the disappointment of her super-combined failure behind her to win Saturday’s World Cup Super-G in St Moritz.

The American, who was eliminated from Friday’s super-combined in the Swiss resort after skidding out in the slalom leg, won in one minute and 2.71 seconds on a shortened course because of strong winds at the top.

It was Vonn’s 57th World Cup top spot and her fourth victory this season.

Slovenia’s Tina Maze, Vonn’s arch-rival for the overall globe this season, had to be content with second place, missing her first victory in the discipline by 0.37 seconds.

Vonn’s compatriot Julia Mancuso was third, 1.01 behind.

Editing By Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.