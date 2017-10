Anna Fenninger of Austria speeds down during the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Reuters) - Austria’s Anna Fenninger won a women’s Alpine ski World Cup super-G on Sunday, according to provisional results.

Maria Hoefl-Riesch of Germany was second and American Julia Mancuso was third.

