Battle rages on between Vonn and Gut
#Sports News
February 21, 2016 / 3:36 PM / in 2 years

Battle rages on between Vonn and Gut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis during the Alpine Skiing World Cup women's Super G race in the Bavarian ski resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

(Reuters) - The battle for the World Cup overall title raged on as Switzerland’s Lara Gut outpaced American Lindsey Vonn in the La Thuile super-G to slice the gap at the top of the standings to a mere 23 points on Sunday.

Vonn took over at the top from Gut in Saturday’s downhill when a second place gave her the title in that discipline.

The fight looks like going all the way to the end of the season though, with Gut making up for a disappointing downhill showing with a strong second place on Sunday behind Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather.

Vonn limited the damage with a third place after what she described as a ‘conservative’ run.

“It’s a really big fight to the end of the season,” four-times overall champion Vonn said.

“We’re almost at the point where you can feel that the (World Cup) finals are coming and I like that last part of the season.”

Vonn also leads Gut in the super-G standings with Weirather third following her victory on Sunday -- her first of the season.

The season concludes at the World Cup finals in St. Moritz in March.

Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis

