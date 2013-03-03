FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing: Maze given bodyguards after death threats
March 3, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Alpine skiing: Maze given bodyguards after death threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Silver medallist Tina Maze of Slovenia shows her medals during the medal ceremony of the women's giant slalom race at the FIS alpine skiing world championships in Schladming in this February 14, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler/Files

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Reuters) - World Cup winner Tina Maze was given bodyguards after death threats were received at a local ski club before a women’s super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, organizers said on Sunday.

“It’s a shame but things like that happen,” the head of the organizing committee, Peter Fischer, told reporters.

Maze, the first skier to break the 2,000 points barrier in the World Cup standings, said: “What’s happening to me is really ugly, but I suppose it’s part of the game. I don’t have words to express what I feel.”

Reporting by Manuele Lang; editing by Toby Davis

