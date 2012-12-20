FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing: World champion Schild injured in training
December 20, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Alpine skiing: World champion Schild injured in training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marlies Schild of Austria clears a gate during the second run of the Giant slalom race at the women's Alpine skiing World Cup at the Corviglia in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ARE, Sweden (Reuters) - Slalom world champion Marlies Schild crashed in training for an Alpine ski World Cup race on Thursday, injuring ligaments, the Austrian team said.

Schild flew home to Austria from Sweden immediately, the team added without giving any more details about the extent of the injury.

The Austrian, who is one victory short of the record of 34 World Cup slalom wins held by Swiss Vreni Schneider, was already struggling with influenza ahead of Thursday’s race.

She had endured a disappointing start to the season, crashing out of contention in Levi before finishing second to compatriot Kathrin Zettel in Aspen last month.

Reporting by Manuele Lang; Editing by Clare Fallon

