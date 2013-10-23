Olympic champion Vonn delays return to racing

Tiger Wood's girlfriend Lindsey Vonn ducks under a rope during the Singles matches for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn will skip the opening race of the Alpine ski World Cup this weekend, giving herself more time to get back in shape after a major knee injury last season.

“I feel that I need more training before I start racing again... which means the Soelden race is not on the cards this year,” the American posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

Vonn returned to training in Chile in September after badly injuring ligaments in an horrific crash at the world championships in Schladming.

Vonn, who aims to defend her downhill title at the Sochi Winter Olympics in February, said she now planned to come back next month when the World Cup goes to Beaver Creek, Colorado, after Saturday’s giant slalom in Soelden and a slalom in Finland on November 16.

“Patience is not my strong suit so not racing is very hard for me but it will only make me more excited for the next one,” added the 29-year-old American, four times overall World Cup champion.

“I will go home to Vail and continue my preparation for the Beaver Creek races and my ultimate goal in February! Thanks for the support everyone.”

Vonn, a regular face on the PGA Tour when supporting boyfriend Tiger Woods, has been intensively training on the Soelden glacier over the last week.