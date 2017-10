U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn speeds past a gate in the fog during the first Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race of the season in Lake Louise, Alberta, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (Reuters) - American Lindsey Vonn won a women’s World Cup downhill in Lake Louise on Friday, according to provisional results.

Fellow American Stacey Cook was second while Germany’s Maria Hoefl-Riesch and Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather were joint third, also according to provisional results.