Alpine skiing: Tina Maze completes the set with a super-G win

Tina Maze from Slovenia reacts after the Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in St. Anton January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ST ANTON, Austria (Reuters) - Tina Maze became only the sixth woman to win in all five Alpine ski World Cup disciplines when she took victory in a super-G on Sunday.

The Slovenian’s sixth race win of the season, in one minute 16.55 seconds, completed the set for Maze, who now looks almost certain to win the overall World Cup given her enormous lead over her rivals.

The 29-year-old Maze, who had earned eight podium places in super-G before Sunday, joined Lindsey Vonn, Janica Kostelic, Anja Paerson, Pernilla Wiberg and Petra Kronberger among the women skiers crowned in every discipline.

It was, though, a close call for the giant slalom world champion as she beat local favorite Anna Fenninger by 0.04 seconds on a tough, technical Klaus Schranz piste.

Fenninger, the winner of a giant slalom in Semmering a week ago and third in Saturday’s downhill, will be Austria’s best hope at home in the world championships in Schladming next month.

Swiss Fabienne Suter pushed American Vonn off the podium by 0.01 seconds to take third place.

Four-times World Cup champion Vonn, who was joint sixth on Saturday, finished exactly a second behind Maze.

In the World Cup overall standings, Maze leads nearest rival Maria Hoefl-Riesch of Germany by 545 points while her total of 1,289 points is more than twice as much as any other skier.