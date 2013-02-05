FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing-Fog delays start of world championships
February 5, 2013 / 11:30 AM / in 5 years

Alpine skiing-Fog delays start of world championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SCHLADMING, Austria (Reuters) - The alpine skiing world championships in Schladming got off to a false start when the women’s Super-G had to be delayed because of poor visibility on Tuesday.

Scheduled for 5 a.m. ET, the inaugural event of the skiing fortnight in the Austrian resort was pushed back several times by 15 minutes because of heavy fog on the piste.

The race can be postponed until 8 a.m. ET before being called off and rescheduled for another day.

Schladming has not been too lucky with the weather so far as rain fell heavily in the last couple of days.

Reporting by Manuele Lang; Editing by Mark Meadows

