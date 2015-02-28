Reichelt leads another Austrian sweep in Garmisch

Hannes Reichelt from Austria speeds down during the last men's downhill training run of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, Feb 28 (Reuters) -

Hannes Reichelt beat the World Cup fog and two team mates to lead Austria to their second downhill podium sweep in succession on Saturday.

The Super-G world champion clocked one minute 11.90 seconds to clinch his second downhill victory of the season, and another classic after his Wengen triumph in January. Reichelt beat compatriot Romed Baumann by just 0.01 seconds while Olympic champion Matthias Mayer was third, 0.24 off the pace.

Austria also swept the podium places in a race won by Mayer on home soil in Saalbach last weekend when Reichelt finished third. There were six Austrians in the top 10 on Saturday in an event twice delayed by the fog. “It’s a total domination again but it comes a little too late in the season and a little too late for the world championships,” said Reichelt who was the best-placed Austrian at the worlds in Beaver Creek this month in 12th spot.

“I like it in Garmisch. I have good memories here.”

Austria's Romed Baumann, Hannes Reichelt and Matthias Mayer (L-R) celebrate their victory on the podium after the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Downhill World Cup leader Kjetil Jansrud lost ground in his quest for the overall World Cup when he tied for 19th place.

Hannes Reichelt of Austria reacts in the finish area after his run during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The Norwegian lies 104 points behind triple World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher in the standings ahead of a giant slalom in which the Austrian will be one of the favorites. “I didn’t come here for that kind of result but I can’t complain,” he said.

“If the race for the overall does not seem to be going my way I’m still eager to win the downhill and Super-G globes especially as the next speed races are at home in Kvitfjell.”

Fog also caused havoc in the women’s World Cup in Bansko, forcing Bulgarian organizers to call off a Super-G for the second day in a row.

Friday’s race was also moved to Monday at the same course.