Injured Jansrud out for up to nine months
February 6, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Injured Jansrud out for up to nine months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SCHLADMING, Austria (Reuters) - Olympic giant slalom silver-medalist Kjetil Jansrud will be out of action for up to nine months after tearing his left knee ligaments during the men’s super-G at the Alpine skiing world championships on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Norwegian, winner of one World Cup race in his career, lost his footing after catching a bump and slid off the course.

He initially appeared to be unhurt as he got back on his feet to ski down to the finishing line but Norwegian team doctor Lars Petter Granan told reporters Jansrud would need “six to nine months” to recuperate from the injury.

The Norwegian will fly to Oslo on Thursday to undergo surgery.

Reporting by Manuele Lang, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
