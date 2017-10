Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway skis during the men's Downhill race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

SCHLADMING, Austria, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal won the men’s downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships in Schladming on Saturday.

Italy’s Dominik Paris was second and France’s David Poisson finished third.