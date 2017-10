Marion Rolland of France reacts during the women's Downhill race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

SCHLADMING, Austria (Reuters) - France’s Marion Rolland won the women’s downhill gold medal at the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday.

Italy’s Nadia Fanchini took silver and Germany’s Maria Hoefl-Riesch won the bronze.