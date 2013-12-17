FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World champion Worley injured
December 17, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

World champion Worley injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tessa Worley of France reacts after winning the second run of the giant slalom race at the women's Alpine skiing World Cup competition at the Corviglia in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

COURCHEVEL, France (Reuters) - Giant slalom world champion Tessa Worley was sent to hospital for checks after she crashed in the first leg of a women’s World Cup slalom in Courchevel on Tuesday.

The Frenchwoman, 24, stayed on the side of the piste for 20 minutes, apparently suffering from her right knee, before being carried away from the course on a stretcher.

A French team spokesman said Worley, winner of a giant slalom in St Moritz at the weekend, was headed to a hospital in Lyon for checks on the extent of the injury.

Reporting by Manuele Lang; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

