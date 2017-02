Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Women's Alpine Combined - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 10/2/17 - Lara Gut of Switzerland skis in the Downhill part of the Alpine Combined event. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Switzerland's Lara Gut will miss the rest of the season after injuring her knee during the women's combined event at the world championships in St. Moritz on Friday, the Swiss Ski Federation said on its website (www.swiss-ski.ch).

The 25-year-old fell and tore anterior cruciate ligaments in her left knee, as well as damaging the meniscus.

Gut was airlifted to hospital where the extent of the injury was revealed.

