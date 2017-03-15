FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine: Fill steals downhill crown from Jansrud in final race
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
March 15, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 5 months ago

Alpine: Fill steals downhill crown from Jansrud in final race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italy's Peter Fill stole the Alpine World Cup downhill title from Norway's Kjetil Jansrud on Wednesday with a second place finish behind team mate Dominik Paris in the final race of the season in Aspen, Colorado.

Fill, who started the day 33 points behind Jansrud and as the only skier with a chance of denying the Norwegian the downhill crown, blitzed down the America's Downhill course in a time of one minute, 33.15 seconds, crossing just .08 seconds behind the winner Paris.

Jansrud, who has already wrapped up the Super G title, could do no better than 11th, ending his hopes of adding the downhill crystal globe that goes to the discipline champion to his collection.

Fill picked up 80 points for his second place, pushing his season total to 454, while Jansrud earned just 24 for his finish, dropping him into second on 431.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Gareth Jones

