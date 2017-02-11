Knicks lift ban on Oakley after arrest
(The Sports Xchange) - Charles Oakley's ban from Madison Square Garden lasted less than a week.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Poor visibility forced the cancellation of the blue riband men's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday.
Low clouds descended over the 2,774m course shortly before the scheduled 6.00 a.m. ET start and despite sun shining elsewhere on the surrounding peaks, they would not disperse.
Race organizers made several inspections as the first group of competitors waited in the starting hut and thousands of ski fans thronged the finish area, before eventually calling off the race at around 8.15 a.m. ET.
Organizers later said the race would now take place after Sunday's women's downhill at 7.30 a.m. ET.
Canada's Erik Guay will be among the favorites after winning the super-G earlier this week.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)
(The Sports Xchange) - Charles Oakley's ban from Madison Square Garden lasted less than a week.
Tom Brady set several records as he rallied the New England Patriots to an unthinkable Super Bowl win but on Monday the quarterback said his play in the NFL's title game was far from the greatest of his stellar career.
LONDON Pete Machin will be joining Renault from Red Bull in July as the Formula One team's head of aerodynamics, Renault said on Tuesday.