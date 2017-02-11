Members of the Swiss aerobatic team Patrouille Swiss fly in formation with a Swiss Bombardier CS100 over the men's Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 11/2/17 - Course workers close the gate as race is canceled due to fog. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 11/2/17 - Fog is seen over St. Moritz valley. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 11/2/17 - Course workers wait for the fog to disappear. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

ST MORITZ, Switzerland Poor visibility forced the cancellation of the blue riband men's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday.

Low clouds descended over the 2,774m course shortly before the scheduled 6.00 a.m. ET start and despite sun shining elsewhere on the surrounding peaks, they would not disperse.

Race organizers made several inspections as the first group of competitors waited in the starting hut and thousands of ski fans thronged the finish area, before eventually calling off the race at around 8.15 a.m. ET.

Organizers later said the race would now take place after Sunday's women's downhill at 7.30 a.m. ET.

Canada's Erik Guay will be among the favorites after winning the super-G earlier this week.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)