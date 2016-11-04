FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Alpine skiing: Austria's Brem breaks leg, out for season
#Sports News
November 4, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

Alpine skiing: Austria's Brem breaks leg, out for season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eva-Maria Brem of Austria reacts following the women's slalom of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lienz, Austria, December 29, 2015.Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Austria's World Cup giant slalom champion Eva-Maria Brem has broken her left leg in a training fall and will be out for the Alpine ski season, a team doctor said on Friday.

"Both the tibia and the fibula are broken, which requires a surgical intervention to stabilize the bones and facilitate the healing process," doctor Christian Hoser told the International Ski Federation website.

"Brem will be sidelined for four to six months."

The 28-year-old, who was training in Austria for the opening women's World Cup slaloms in Levi, Finland, on Nov. 12 and 13, was recently named her country's sportswoman of the year.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ian Chadband

