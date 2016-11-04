Harvard cancels men's soccer season over lewd rankings of women players
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard University canceled its men's soccer season after discovering that its players had for years maintained lewd rankings of incoming women players.
Austria's World Cup giant slalom champion Eva-Maria Brem has broken her left leg in a training fall and will be out for the Alpine ski season, a team doctor said on Friday.
"Both the tibia and the fibula are broken, which requires a surgical intervention to stabilize the bones and facilitate the healing process," doctor Christian Hoser told the International Ski Federation website.
"Brem will be sidelined for four to six months."
The 28-year-old, who was training in Austria for the opening women's World Cup slaloms in Levi, Finland, on Nov. 12 and 13, was recently named her country's sportswoman of the year.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday told state prosecutors and the defense to argue their case over the six-year sentence for murder handed to Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius in open court.
ZURICH Soccer's governing body FIFA is cutting off cash to national football associations that fail to meet basic standards of transparency as its new boss works to clean up the sport after years of corruption scandals.