Skier Picabo Street to be cleared of assaulting father: attorney

Picabo Street of the U.S. smiles in the finish area of the Olympic women's downhill course at Snowbasin, in this file photo taken February 9, 2002. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

(Reuters) - Assault and domestic violence charges against U.S. Olympic gold medalist skier Picabo Street are expected to be dismissed, her attorney said on Friday, a day after prosecutors moved to drop the case stemming from an incident with her father.

Street, one of the sport’s most popular figures in the 1990s, was charged in Summit County, Utah, over a December problem with her diabetic father, said her lawyer, Joe Wrona.

He said the former Olympic star had called police for help when her 76-year-old father became unruly due to hypoglycemia.

“When I called the police for help with my dad last December, I expected the police to be my knights in shining armor,” Street said in a statement. “Instead, they came into my house, arrested me, and put me in handcuffs when I did nothing wrong.”

Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss on Thursday, and the judge’s approval is expected, Wrona said. The Summit County attorney’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Street’s skiing resume includes a Super-G gold medal from the 1998 Winter Olympics, silver in the downhill at the 1994 Games and a pair of World Cup downhill titles.