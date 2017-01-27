FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Vonn unscathed after training crash
#Sports News
January 27, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 7 months ago

Vonn unscathed after training crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup - Women's Downhill Training - Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria - 15/01/17 - Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts in the finish after her training run.Leonhard Foeger

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - - Lindsey Vonn, only just back from an 11-month injury layoff, emerged virtually unscathed after crashing in training at Cortina d'Ampezzo on Friday.

The 32-year-old lost control on a turn and careered into the safety netting but said she expected to be fine to race in Saturday's downhill.

"I didn't have enough time for the curve," she told reporters. "My arm hurts a little but it should be alright for the race."

Vonn was able to ski down to the finish line after the accident.

The four-times overall World Cup champion and 2010 Olympic downhill gold medalist won last Saturday's downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in her second race since returning.

Vonn suffered a knee injury in Andorra last February and broke her arm in training in Colorado in November, requiring an intensive program of rehabilitation and leaving her with lingering nerve damage.

Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond

