Factbox: 2015 alpine skiing world championships
January 30, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: 2015 alpine skiing world championships

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some facts and figures of the 2015 Alpine World Ski Championships that will be held from Feb. 2-15 in Vail/Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Defending champions (men):

Downhill: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)

Super-G: Ted Ligety (United States)

Giant slalom: Ted Ligety (United States)

Slalom: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

Super combined: Ted Ligety (United States)

- -

Defending champions (women):

Downhill: Marion Rolland (France)

Super-G: Tina Maze (Slovenia)

Giant slalom: Tessa Worley (France)

Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (United States)

Super combined: Maria Hofl-Riesch (Germany)

- -

Defending champion (team event):

Austria

- -

Venues

Beaver Creek Mountain: Will host 10 of the 11 medal events on the resort’s renowned Birds of Prey and Raptor race courses.

Vail Mountain: Will host team event on its Golden Peak

Schedule:

Feb. 3 - Women’s Super-G

Feb. 4 - Men’s Super-G

Feb. 6 - Women’s downhill

Feb. 7 - Men’s downhill

Feb. 8 - Men’s super combined

Feb. 9 - Women’s super combined

Feb. 10 - Team event

Feb. 12 - Women’s giant slalom

Feb. 13 - Men’s giant slalom

Feb. 14 - Women’s slalom

Feb. 15 - Men’s slalom

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
