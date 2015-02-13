FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ligety retains giant slalom title
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 13, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Ligety retains giant slalom title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Ted Ligety of the United States in run two of the men's giant slalom in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Birds of Prey Racecourse. Ligety came in first place. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

BEAVER Creek, Colorado (Reuters) - Ted Ligety produced a blistering second run to overtake favored Austrian Marcel Hirscher and retain his giant slalom title at the alpine ski world championships on Friday.

Placed fifth after the morning leg, American Ligety scorched down the twisting Birds of Prey course in the afternoon to post a combined time of two minutes, 34.16 seconds, according to provisional results.

Slalom maestro Hirscher, who led Ligety by just 0.24 seconds after the opening run, stayed out in front through the first three splits before finishing second, 0.45 seconds back.

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, the bronze medallist at last year’s Sochi Olympics, took third with an overall time of 2:35.04.

Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.