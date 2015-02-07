FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold medal favorite Jansrud again comes up empty
#Sports News
February 7, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Gold medal favorite Jansrud again comes up empty

Mark Lamport-Stokes

3 Min Read

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado (Reuters) - Kjetil Jansrud once again fell short in his bid for a first world championship medal, placing 15th in the men’s blue riband downhill after setting off from the start hut as a heavy favorite on Saturday.

The in-form Norwegian had extra motivation to shine on the challenging Birds of Prey course following his Super-G disappointment on Thursday but, though he led briefly after the second split, he lost time over the bottom half of the course.

“I think I skied all right but obviously people were skiing very fast today,” Jansrud told reporters after clocking a time of one minute 44.17 seconds on one of the most difficult runs in alpine skiing.

“It’s hard to say where I lost it, but that’s how it is,” said the Norwegian, who had won three times in World Cup downhill this season, most recently in Kitzbuehel last month.

The 29-year-old arrived at Beaver Creek as the gold medal favorite for both the Super-G and downhill, but will leave the Vail Valley without podium finishes in either.

Olympic Super-G champion in Sochi last year, Jansrud placed fourth in the opening event of the men’s program on Thursday after hitting the first gate and injuring his left shoulder.

The injury was not serious and a day later he impressed in downhill training as he finished second fastest behind unheralded Frenchman Brice Roger.

“I feel pretty okay and the skiing is pretty good but I think I will have to step it up a notch,” Jansrud said of his strategy going into Saturday’s downhill.

While Jansrud may have stepped up his aggressiveness, his skiing was not up to his usual silky smooth standards with tight lines entering every gate, and he finished well back on the leaderboard.

Swiss Patrick Kueng produced a blistering run down the sun-bathed Birds of Prey piste in blustery conditions to clinch a surprise victory, with Jansrud finishing almost a second adrift.

Asked whether he would be competing in Sunday’s super combined at Beaver Creek, Jansrud replied: “The shoulder is getting better and better every day and I should be fine for tomorrow.”

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
