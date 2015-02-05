Nearly man Reichelt finally claims gold

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado (Reuters) - A long and challenging road for Hannes Reichelt, so often the nearly man in alpine skiing, reached a perfect summit on Thursday when the veteran clinched his maiden world championship gold medal.

The 34-year-old Austrian made a storming start to the men’s Super-G at Beaver Creek and did just enough on the bottom stretch of the plunging Birds of Prey course to beat his closest challengers.

”That’s sounds really good -- world champion,“ Reichelt smiled after finishing 0.11 seconds ahead of unheralded Canadian Dustin Cook with Frenchman Adrien Theaux taking third. ”To be at the top of the podium is a dream come true.

“When I started, I said, ‘Ski aggressive and do what you can to make a good result here.’ I was pushing hard at the top ... to make the win is amazing.”

Reichelt, who missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics because of back problems, won a World Cup Super-G on the same Birds of Prey piste in December, but he knew he still had something to prove at the elite level of the sport.

Though he claimed the World Cup season title in the Super-G in 2008, he had earned just one medal, a silver, from his previous five world championship appearances with some saying he lacked the ability to deliver when it mattered most.

”Some of the media guys said that Reichelt at the big events, like world championships or Olympics, has some problems to ski fast,“ he grinned. ”So I am really happy with this result today so that those guys are now quiet.

“Here it was really tough. I was one of the veterans and the pressure from outside was big but the pressure from myself was even bigger. That’s what makes me so happy today.”

Reichelt, who made his world championship debut in 2003 at St. Moritz, said he was inspired as a child by fellow Austrian Rudolf Nierlich, a three-times gold medallist at the worlds.

“He was a great slalom skier and I watched when he won a race in the world championships in Saalbach in ‘91 and it was remarkable to see him winning,” Reichelt recalled.

“For me, he was a hero and when I saw it, I hoped my day would also come and I would also enjoy such a moment. But I had to fight for it.”