Grange savors upset gold after four lean years

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado (Reuters) - Four years of injuries, bitter struggle and doubts over his alpine skiing future ended in unexpected fashion for Jean-Baptiste Grange as he won the men’s world slalom crown on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Frenchman had won slalom bronze at the 2007 worlds in Are, followed by gold at the 2011 worlds in Garmisch, but his career then took a severe downturn after he suffered back problems in 2012.

He contemplated quitting the sport on several occasions, most recently just three weeks ago, but that changed at Beaver Creek when he emerged triumphant in the final event of the men’s competition held in driving snow.

“I just didn’t expect that today,” Grange said, struggling to keep a huge smile off his face after he clinched an upset win as defending champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria skied out.

”My last two (World Cup) races, in Kitzbuehel and Schladming, I finished only in the twenties so I just couldn’t imagine winning today.

“This is a wonderful gift for all this effort over four years -- many injuries, bad bib numbers, no confidence sometimes. I feel overwhelmed.”

Grange finished 0.35 seconds ahead of second-placed German Fritz Dopfer after a storming second run down the Birds of Prey piste in near-blizzard conditions, his first podium finish in four years.

Having been placed fifth after the morning leg, the Frenchman had to watch four other racers complete the course before he was assured of a medal, and he was dumbfounded when he saw Hirscher ski out.

“I saw Marcel going really fast, he was fighting also and then he was behind me and then he skied out,” said Grange, who had not made a World Cup podium since placing third in Bulgaria in 2011.

“It was absolutely incredible and I had a really hard time to believe what happened to me.”

Grange, who won his first World Cup race in 2007 and claimed the overall World Cup slalom title in 2009, said he had contemplated quitting the sport last month after his disappointing finishes in Kitzbuehel and Schladming.

“I was far off the winner in these two last races and I was thinking maybe (about retiring) but it’s always like that,” he said.

“When I had bad back pain (in 2012), I also thought about it but the body evaluates and we are competitors. We want to achieve our goals, and that’s what I did today.”