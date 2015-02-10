Austria beat surprise package Canada for team gold

Feb 10, 2015; Vail, CO, USA; Eva-Maria Brem of Austria (right) races Salome Bancora of Argentina in the first round in the Nations Team Event during the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Golden Peak Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

VAIL, Colorado (Reuters) - Top-ranked Austria beat surprise package Canada 3-1 in the final to capture the team event gold medal at the alpine ski world championships on Tuesday.

While the powerhouse Austrians were favored to end the day atop the podium, 10th-ranked Canada were not expected to escape the opening round but pulled off a string of upsets, taking down number seven Germany, number two Italy in the quarter-finals and sixth-ranked Sweden in the semi-finals.

Canada took its second silver of the world championships while Sweden beat Switzerland 3-1 in the bronze medal final.

It was another dominating performance by the Austrians who celebrated their seventh medal of the championships, and their fourth gold.

Since the team event was first introduced at the 2005 worlds, Austria is the only nation to medal in every edition while also taking gold in 2013 and 2007.

The competition featured the top 16 ranked nations in a knockout format with skiers going head-to-head on a parallel slalom course.

Each country is allowed a maximum of six skiers (at least two women) with four taking part in each round with the top seeded nation facing the lowest seed.