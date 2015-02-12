FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fenninger wins giant slalom; Maze's record-bid ends
February 12, 2015 / 10:55 PM / 3 years ago

Fenninger wins giant slalom; Maze's record-bid ends

Mark Lamport-Stokes

2 Min Read

Feb 12, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Anna Fenninger of Austria celebrates after run two of the womens giant slalom in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Raptor Racecourse. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BEAVER Creek, Colorado (Reuters) - Austria’s Anna Fenninger survived a near-crash to win the women’s giant slalom title at the alpine ski world championships on Thursday while Tina Maze’s bid for history came to a halt.

Fenninger, who won gold in the Super-G and silver in the downhill, posted a two-run combined time of two minutes, 19.16 seconds, a staggering 1.40 seconds ahead of Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg despite nearly crashing out of the second leg.

Sweden’s Jessica Lindell-Vikarby took the bronze, according to provisional results.

Maze, bidding to become just the second skier and first woman to collect medals in each of the five disciplines at a single world championships, saw her quest end when she finished a well-beaten fifth, 1.74 seconds behind Fenninger.

The 31-year-old Slovenian and Olympic giant slalom champion had already picked up gold in the downhill and combined along with a silver in the Super-G with the women’s slalom scheduled for Saturday.

American ski fans, who packed the grandstands, were left disappointed as U.S. skiers were shut out of the medals.

Lindsey Vonn made her last run at the world championships a storming one as she blazed down the track in the fifth-best time to jump atop the leaderboard and get a smile from her boyfriend, golfer Tiger Woods, who watched from the finish area.

But a pedestrian opening leg had left Vonn too much to do, her time at the top lasting only seven skiers until Frenchwoman Tessa Worley took over the lead as she went onto tumble out of the top 10.

Editing by Frank Pingue

