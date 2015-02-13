Fenninger wins giant slalom; Maze's record bid ends

Feb 12, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Anna Fenninger of Austria celebrates after run two of the womens giant slalom in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Raptor Racecourse. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BEAVER Creek, Colorado (Reuters) - Anna Fenninger survived a near-wipeout late in her second run to win the women’s giant slalom title at the alpine ski world championships on Thursday while Tina Maze’s bid for history came to a halt.

Austrian Fenninger, who won gold in the Super-G and silver in the downhill, posted a combined time of two minutes, 19.16 seconds, a staggering 1.40 seconds ahead of Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg despite nearly crashing out on a turn.

Sweden’s Jessica Lindell-Vikarby took the bronze.

“It was an amazing day for me because it was a big dream for me to become world champion in (giant slalom),” Fenninger said after earning Austria’s fifth gold, and eighth medal, at the world championships.

“That I can make it this way was awesome. It was important to show my best skiing. I had a really good feeling but I never thought that I could win this race with that disadvantage.”

Fenninger, who was 0.90 seconds in front after the morning leg, stretched her overall lead with a storming run in the afternoon until she lost control on a turn, losing balance as her ski tips almost crossed.

Feb 12, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; From left Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany , Anna Fenninger of Austria and Jessica Lindell-Vikarby of Sweden celebrate on a podium after run two of the womens giant slalom in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Raptor Racecourse. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

“I was out of the course and fighting back,” said the 25-year-old Austrian, who raised her arms in a mixture of celebration and disbelief after she crossed the finish line to deafening roars from the crowd.

“It was unbelievable how that worked out for me today.”

Feb 12, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Anna Fenninger of Austria during run two of the women's giant slalom in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Raptor Racecourse. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Maze, bidding to become the second skier and first woman to collect medals in each of the five disciplines at a single world championships, finished a well-beaten fifth, 1.74 seconds behind Fenninger.

“My energies were not enough to win today or to be on the podium,” said the 31-year-old Slovenian, who had already picked up gold in the downhill and combined along with a silver in the Super-G.

American ski fans, who packed the grandstands, were left disappointed as U.S. skiers were shut out of the medals.

Lindsey Vonn, whose only medal during a disappointing world championships was a bronze in the Super-G, made her final run at Beaver Creek a storming one as she blazed down the track in the fifth best time to climb into 14th place overall.

A pedestrian morning leg had left Vonn with too much to do but her rousing performance in the afternoon brought a big smile from her boyfriend, golfer Tiger Woods, who watched from the finish area.