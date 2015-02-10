Nervy Maze finally claims combined gold at worlds

Feb 9, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Tina Maze of Slovenia celebrates at the flower ceremony after winning the women's alpine combined in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Raptor Racecourse. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado (Reuters) - Tina Maze has been near impregnable at the alpine ski world championships, yet she succumbed to a bout of nerves before pushing out of the start hut en route to victory in the women’s super combined on Monday.

Twice before, the smooth-skiing Slovenian had to settle for silver in the two-leg event at the worlds after being billed as a favorite and she did not want to contemplate the thought of ending up as the bridesmaid once again.

Exhausted though she was after winning gold in the blue riband downhill and finishing second in the Super-G, Maze pocketed her second gold at Beaver Creek by winning the combined with an overall time of two minutes 33.37 seconds.

“This is special because I was always one of the favourites and I never managed to win it,” the 31-year-old said after claiming her ninth career medal at the worlds.

”Today I was a favorite and if I wouldn’t win today, I wouldn’t have felt good so it was putting a lot of pressure on me. I felt that I have to do this and it’s not easy to race like that.

“I was really nervous before the slalom, I did a solid run in downhill but not my best run. Still winning on that run, it’s amazing. I couldn’t wish for more,” said the Slovenian, who won silver in the combined at the worlds in 2011 and 2013.

Maze is on track to join Norway’s Lasse Kjus as the only skiers to win medals in all five alpine disciplines at a single world championships. Kjus accomplished the feat in 1999.

”I am not thinking about medals at the start,“ Maze said of her expectations coming into Beaver Creek. ”Now that we are here (having won three medals), of course, I can think about that.

“It would be awesome to make that and I really hope I can do that because I know I can be in each event on the podium. Of course, it’s not easy and you need to be focused on your run on the hill. But why not?”

Maze, who won gold medals in the downhill and giant slalom at last year’s Winter Olympics in Sochi, will next turn her attention to Thursday’s giant slalom.

“Of course, I need to relax a bit and get some recovery first, then let’s go on,” she smiled.