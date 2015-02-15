Strachova on top of the world after taking bronze

Feb 14, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Sarka Strachova of Czech Republic celebrates after run two of the women's slalom in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Raptor Racecourse. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado (Reuters) - A bronze medal in the world championships’ women’s slalom on Saturday felt more like gold for Sarka Strachova, who had considered quitting competitive skiing after having brain surgery in 2012.

A lot of hard work helped the Czech skier achieve her first podium finish at a World Cup event in five years last December, and her impressive display at Beaver Creek left her feeling on top of the world.

“This is an amazing day,” a beaming Strachova, 30, told reporters after finishing third in the slalom, 0.77 seconds behind winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States with Swede Frida Hansdotter taking the silver.

”Even though I have a bronze medal, it’s almost for me a gold because I have worked so hard to get back on the top.

“I had a really good feeling in training and I did some really good races in the World Cup, but I knew that it would be quite difficult to show this performance in the right moment, in these two minutes today. But I did it and I am really proud.”

Strachova has already achieved a great deal at the highest level of her sport, becoming world slalom champion in Are in 2007 and then taking silver two years later in Val-d‘Isere.

She then won Olympic bronze in the slalom at the Vancouver Games in 2010 before her world fell apart in 2012 when she had surgery for a brain tumor that sidelined her from competition for a year.

”It was a hard time,“ said Strachova. ”My inner feeling told me all the time that I should keep going but after last season the results are not after my wish, so I was really down.

”I was thinking about should I do the next season or should I stop? But all the time I had the inner feeling that I should keep going, that I can be really fast again and that I can be on the top again.

“It was a good decision and I am very happy that I decided to continue. Today I can be in the prize ceremony and get the bronze medal, which is something amazing.”

Two months ago, Strachova finished second behind Shiffrin in a World Cup slalom event in Kuehtai, Austria.

“That was already amazing but a big (world championship) medal for me here ... it’s hard to describe this feeling,” the Czech said.