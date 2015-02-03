Vonn fourth fastest in downhill training

Feb 2, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Lindsey Vonn of the United States during training for the women's downhill in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Raptor Racecourse. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado (Reuters) - In-form speed queen Lindsey Vonn, who will command much of the spotlight at this month’s alpine ski world championships, finished joint fourth fastest in women’s downhill training on Monday.

After the first training run had been pushed back three hours due to six inches (15 centimeters) of snowfall on a surprisingly windy day, Vonn sped down the Raptor layout in one minute 48.78 seconds.

Fellow American Stacey Cook was fastest in 1:48.16, ahead of Swiss Lara Gut and Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, who both clocked 1:48.25.

“Windy out there today for the first downhill training run but still had fun. Looking forward to the super-g race tomorrow!!” Vonn tweeted.

The 30-year-old American will be a red-hot favorite at Beaver Creek where she will bid to add to the two world championship gold medals she won six years ago.

Though Vonn has had to contend with various injuries since 2009, including torn knee ligaments and a broken shin at the 2013 world championships in Schladming after crashing in the Super-G, she has been back to her regal best in recent months.

One of only six skiers to have won a World Cup race in all five disciplines, Vonn has topped the podium five times this season while establishing herself as the most successful woman skier of all time.

On Tuesday, Vonn will compete in the Super G on the Raptor course before turning her attention to Friday’s showcase downhill.