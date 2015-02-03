Strong winds hamper Vonn's bid for Super-G gold

Feb 3, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Lindsey Vonn of the United States reacts in the women's Super G in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Raptor Racecourse. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado (Reuters) - With her pony-tail flying back and forth in a strong headwind as she stood in the starting gate, pre-race favorite Lindsey Vonn felt her chances of winning the women’s Super-G on Tuesday were “screwed.”

The 30-year-old American knew she would simply have to ski her best in tough conditions and, boosted by a strong run on the bottom half of the course, was delighted to finish third in the opening event of the world championships.

“That was a really strong headwind at the start and there was the potential for not even getting a medal,” Vonn told reporters after clocking a time of one minute, 10.44 seconds down the plunging Raptor racecourse.

“So I am happy with third place. I just skied the best I could and was a couple of hundredths (of a second) short of a really, really great day.”

Vonn was headed on the podium by race winner Anna Fenninger of Austria and second-placed Tina Maze of Slovenia in a Super-G that was delayed 30 minutes due to high winds. [ID:nL4N0VD5XS]

Asked how she felt shortly before she set off, Vonn replied: ”My mindset was that I was screwed. You’re in the starting gate, the gates are coming at you and it’s not a very positive way to start the run.

“Sometimes good skiing can overcome the weather and sometimes not. And today it was not. But I have to say that Fenninger skied exceptionally well and she definitely deserved to win the gold medal.”

Vonn, who suffered torn knee ligaments and a broken shin at the 2013 world championships in Schladming after crashing in the Super-G, became the most successful women’s skier of all time after notching her 64th career World Cup victory last month.

On Friday, she will get another chance to clinch world championship gold when she competes in the showcase downhill and believes she can improve technically after making a comeback from assorted injuries.

”I can definitely ski better,“ Vonn said. ”I had a short preparation period just because of my knee and my rehab. Technically, I have been a little bit inside, especially on my right-footed turns and I know I can make that better.

“But I still think for the amount of time I had to prepare after coming back from two knee surgeries, it (my comeback) has gone a lot better than I could have anticipated.”