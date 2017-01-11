Alstom/Bombardier consortium seal $1.2 billion French train deal

(LtoR) Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alstom, Valerie Pecresse, President of the Ile-de-France region, French state-owned railway company SNCF CEO Guillaume Pepy attend a news conference in Paris after French authorities announced that an Alstom and Bombardier consortium has won a French train contract estimated to be worth 1.16 billion euros ($1.22 billion) for the consortium, France, January 11, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - An Alstom (ALSO.PA) and Bombardier (BBDb.TO) consortium has won a French train contract estimated to be worth 1.16 billion euros ($1.22 billion) for the consortium, the companies and French authorities said on Wednesday.

Alstom and Bombardier had been the only bidders left after rival CAF (CAF.MC) dropped out last year. [nL8N1D373E]

The contract will see the consortium - in which Alstom owns 70 percent and Bombardier 30 percent - work to supply commuter trains for the Paris region.

The part state-funded contract is worth 3.75 billion euros in total.