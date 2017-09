The logo of Alstom is pictured on a building during an inaugural visit of the Alstom offshore wind turbine plants in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French power turbines and train-making group Alstom on Wednesday confirmed it was in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice in the wake of news this week it is close to settling a U.S. bribery case for $700 million.