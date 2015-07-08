FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE has until July 16 to offer EU concessions on Alstom deal: source
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 8, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

GE has until July 16 to offer EU concessions on Alstom deal: source

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric (GE.N) has just over a week to offer concessions and head off EU regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro ($13.7 billion) bid for Alstom’s power unit, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The company faces a tough challenge after the European Commission warned that the deal could hurt competition as it would result in just two gas turbine companies in Europe - GE and German rival Siemens (SIEGn.DE).

It is not clear if GE managed to sway the EU competition enforcer at a closed-door hearing last week despite arguing that the merged company’s market power would not be as dominant as estimated by the Commission.

“The deadline for remedies is July 16,” said the source, who declined to be named because the date is not public knowledge.

The Commission is scheduled to decide by Aug. 21 whether to clear the deal.

GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt has said the company is ready to offload intellectual property rights to some of Alstom’s assets but industry players suggest that it may have to do more, such as selling assets.

Competition regulators in China, India, Brazil, South Africa and 11 other countries have already waved through the deal without demanding concessions.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.