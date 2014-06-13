Mitsubishi, France could take equal stakes in Alstom: unionist

PARIS (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) and the French government would take equal stakes in Alstom (ALSO.PA) as part of a rival offer to that of General Electric (GE.N), a trade union representative said following a meeting with economy minister Arnaud Montebourg.

“The minister described Mitsubishi’s offer... Clearly, this is an alliance scheme that counters GE’s proposal,” said Gabriel Artero, CFE-CGC representative of France’s steelworkers federation.

“The state and Mitsubishi would take joint and equal stakes in Alstom,” he said, adding this would imply buying back at least a part of the 29 percent stake currently held by Alstom’s top shareholder Bouygues (BOUY.PA).