June 19, 2014 / 5:58 PM / 3 years ago

Hollande, ministers to discuss Alstom - presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande called a meeting on Thursday of key ministers to examine rival offers by General Electric (GE.N) and Siemens-MHI (SIEGn.DE)(7011.T) for engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA), Hollande’s office said.

It added that Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg and Energy Minister Ségolène Royal would be present at discussions starting 8:00 pm local time (1800 GMT).

“Montebourg has no preference,” Francis Orosco, head of the CFTC energy sector trade union said of the minister who has been handling the Alstom dossier on a daily basis.

“They will all reach a common position tonight.”

U.S. conglomerate General Electric GE.N reshaped its offer for the power assets of Alstom ALSO.PA on Thursday to propose an alliance based on 50:50 joint ventures that would ringfence sensitive nuclear activities.

Reporting by James Regan; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
