EU to give go-ahead to GE, Alstom deal on Tuesday: sources
September 7, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

EU to give go-ahead to GE, Alstom deal on Tuesday: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logos of French power and transport engineering company Alstom and U.S. conglomerate General Electric are pictured on their site in Belfort, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS, (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will give their blessing on Tuesday to General Electric’s (GE.N) 12.4 billion euros ($13.9 billion) bid for French peer Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) power business, its largest ever deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a press conference at 1400 GMT (10 a.m. EDT) in Strasbourg to announce her approval following the weekly European Commission meeting, the sources said. The clearance, however, comes with conditions.

U.S. authorities, the other key regulatory approval still pending, are also expected to give their go ahead around the same time on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Aug. 14 that the deal would be approved by the European Commission with conditions.

The EU green light will come as a relief to GE, 14 years after the Commission stymied its $42 billion offer for Honeywell International despite clearance by U.S. authorities.

It will also allow it to implement a major cost-cutting program 16 months after announcing the deal.

($1 = 0.8953 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
