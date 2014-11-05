French government gives green light for GE-Alstom deal

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government gave the green light on Wednesday for General Electric’s (GE.N) planned 12.4 billion euro ($15.6 billion) purchase of most of Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) power business.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that the government would activate the process that would see it take a stake of up to 20 percent in French engineering group Alstom from shareholder Bouygues (BOUY.PA) once the GE-Alstom deal was fully completed.