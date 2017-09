WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Electric (GE.N) won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Alstom’s also.pa power unit with conditions, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

To complete the 12.4-billion-euro ($13.9 billion) deal, GE will be required to sell an Alstom subsidiary which provides aftermarket parts and services, the department said.

The deal also won antitrust approval in Europe on Tuesday.