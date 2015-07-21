France sees 'reassuring elements' in GE/Alstom bid

The logo of Alstom is pictured on a building during an inaugural visit of the Alstom offshore wind turbine plants in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Economy minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was seeing “reassuring elements” coming from the European Union’s investigation over the takeover of Alstom’s power unit (ALSO.PA) by U.S General Electric (GE.N).

“I understand that the last exchanges have been somewhat more positive (...) We remain cautious but we have had rather reassuring elements”, Macron said before a parliament committee.

GE has offered concessions in an attempt to counter EU regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro bid for French peer Alstom’s power unit, its biggest ever acquisition.