FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alstom CEO says in talks over industrial deal: union sources
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 25, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Alstom CEO says in talks over industrial deal: union sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French power and transport engineering company Alstom is pictured on the roof of the company's plant in Reichshoffen near Haguenau, North Eastern France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - Alstom (ALSO.PA) CEO Patrick Kron told unions on Friday the group was in talks over an industrial deal but had not received any takeover offer from General Electric (GE.N), union sources told Reuters.

Kron however said no decision on a deal would be made at a board meeting to be held in the afternoon, one of the sources said.

“I don’t validate the rumors out in the American media of a takeover offer from General Electric,” one of the sources cited Kron as telling a European works council meeting.

“What is exact, is that we are in talks over an industrial deal.”

Kron did not give further details on the discussions, both sources said.

Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg told Le Monde newspaper that the government was working on “other solutions and scenarios” for Alstom, but did not go into more detail.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Benjamin Mallet, Writing by Natalie Huet, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.