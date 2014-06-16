FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom shareholder Bouygues not approached yet by Mitsubishi
#Business News
June 16, 2014 / 4:53 PM / 3 years ago

Alstom shareholder Bouygues not approached yet by Mitsubishi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Alstom shareholder Bouygues said it has not been approached yet by Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries or the French state over a possible purchase of its 29 percent stake in the engineering group.

A Bouygues spokesman also reiterated that it would support whichever proposal is favored by Alstom’s board.

Separately, General Electric said that it had made progress in its discussions with the French government about its offer for Alstom’s energy business, adding that they included “proposing alliances in energy and transport”.

“This would ensure that Alstom remains a vibrant player in both industries,” GE said in a statement. “We are confident our offer is good for Alstom, for France and for GE.”

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John
