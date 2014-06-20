France has enough cash to fund Alstom stake purchase: source

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state has enough cash to fund the purchase of a 20 percent stake in Alstom (ALSO.PA) from conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) without selling other stakeholdings, a source in the Economy Ministry told Reuters on Friday.

The source added that the negotiations with Bouygues on the price of the stake were in the process of being finalised.

Based on Alstom’s current market capitalization, a 20 percent stake would be worth 1.7 billion euros ($2.32 billion). A Bouygues spokesman declined comment.