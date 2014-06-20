FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Main demands of French government to GE for Alstom pact
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Main demands of French government to GE for Alstom pact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France chose General Electric (GE.N) to form an alliance with Alstom (ALSO.PA) on Friday - rejecting an offer from Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - but said the deal still needed some work.

Below are the main conditions set out by Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg in a June 20 letter to GE chief executive Jeff Immelt, a copy of which was seen by Reuters:

- a joint venture should be established in nuclear and steam activities. A list of veto rights for the French state relating to the nuclear segment “should be exhaustive and negotiated with the government”. Guarantees must be given on R&D investment.

- for joint ventures in other fields of business linked to France’s energy transition - hydro, renewables, wind and grid - the partnerships should be 50:50 with the global decision-making headquarters based in France.

- existing jobs must be preserved in France and at least 1,000 new positions created; financial penalties will be imposed if these targets are not met.

- the sale of GE’s rail signaling assets to Alstom must go ahead to strengthen Alstom’s transport business.

- the purchase of a 20 percent stake in Alstom by the French state “to ensure that the conditions mentioned in this letter are fulfilled”.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Mark John; Editing by Natalie Huet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.