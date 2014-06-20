FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens CEO says open to France taking stake in Alstom
#Business News
June 20, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens CEO says open to France taking stake in Alstom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG Joe Kaeser (R) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Chief Executive Shunichi Miyanaga attend a news conference after a meeting with French government in Paris June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MUNICH (Reuters) - Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) are open to the French government taking a stake in Alstom if their joint bid for the French firm’s power assets succeeds, Siemens’s chief executive said.

But CEO Joe Kaeser told journalists during a conference call on Friday that such an option had so far not been discussed.

Siemens and MHI are embroiled in a bidding war for the Alstom assets with General Electric, and both parties have revised their offers to win approval of Alstom and the French government ahead of a June 23 deadline.

Kaeser is due to meet French President Francois Hollande on Friday afternoon to discuss the amended Siemens-MHI offer.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
