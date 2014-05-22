GE ready to extend Alstom offer until June 23: Le Figaro

PARIS (Reuters) - General Electric (GE.N) is ready to extend its 12.35 billion euro ($16.87 billion) offer for the power business of Alstom (ALSO.PA) until June 23 from June 2 to allow further talks, French daily Le Figaro reported on its website on Thursday.

The move is a gesture towards the French government, which wanted an improved offer, the newspaper said without naming its sources.

GE has encountered resistance to its proposal from the French government, which has sought to encourage Germany’s Siemens (SIEGn.DE) as a potential rival bidder.

A GE spokesman in France was not immediately available for comment.