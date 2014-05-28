FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE pledges 1,000 new French jobs as part of Alstom deal: source
May 28, 2014 / 9:28 AM / 3 years ago

GE pledges 1,000 new French jobs as part of Alstom deal: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A GE logo is seen in a store in Santa Monica, California, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric (GE.N) is committed to creating 1,000 industrial jobs in France within three years to seal a deal to take over Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) power arm, a source close to the talks told Reuters.

GE’s Chief Executive Jeff Immelt himself made the commitment when he met French President Francois Hollande earlier on Wednesday, the source said.

GE currently employs around 10,000 workers in France, and Alstom’s power business around 9,000.

Reporting by Natalie Huet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
